Rochelle Humes shares first snaps of her kids' faces in social media turnaround

Presenter Rochelle Humes has revealed her children's faces for the first time on social media after rethinking her family's approach to online privacy.

The This Morning favourite, 30, posted cute snaps of her girls on Instagram and told her followers that she and her husband Marvin Humes, 34, had decided to "share a little bit more".

One of the pics shows Rochelle beaming with Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two.

In another, Valentina grins while dad Marvin plants a big kiss on her cheek.

Rochelle wrote in the caption: "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything... but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

"Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...

"Obviously it was coming from a place of protection, maybe to a fault."

She continued: "Let's face it, none of us really have this figured out... So here they are, our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them... Please be kind."

A number of Rochelle's famous pals rushed to comment on the snaps, with Long Lost Family host Davina McCall writing, "Oh my god . Sooooooo cute xxxx" and ex TOWIE star Sam Faiers telling her, "The two most beautiful little dollies".

Radio DJ Clara Amfo commented "Gorgeous" while This Morning's Holly Willoughby said, "Hey girls" alongside a string of heart emojis, and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse wrote, "They are beautiful".

Before today (15.01.20), Rochelle and her JLS star husband have always hidden their children's faces on social media.

Over the weekend, the ex Saturdays singer posted an adorable snap on Instagram showing her fast asleep in a car with Alaia-Mai.

She captioned the photo: "My mum just sent me this, she took this picture when we were travelling. To me this just completely sums up mum life 'You make me as tired as hell but, I'll always hold your hand'.

"Even though I'm definitely dribbling I absolutely love this pic. Wouldn't change a thing."

Rochelle has always hidden her daughters' faces on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Rochelle's kids aren't the only members of the clan to have been thrust into the limelight this week.

