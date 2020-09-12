Rochelle Humes shares cute photo of daughters after first week back at school

Rochelle Humes has shared a sweet picture of her daughters after they had their first week back at school.

The pregnant star posted the snap to Instagram as Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, posed in their uniforms.

In the photo, Alaia is seen with her arm around younger sister Valentina, who looked super adorable in her pre-school outfit.

What did Rochelle Humes say?

The star wrote: “First week at a brand new school done.

“Well done angels…now let’s have a lay in tomorrow shall we.”

Fans gushed over the picture, with one person writing: “So cute! Well done girls.”

Another said: “They are soooooo beautiful.”

Rochelle Humes has her daughters with husband Marvin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: “Oh look at them Rochelle.”

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently admitted she “lost it” when Alaia-Mai went back to school after lockdown.

She wrote on Instagram: “A lot of change for us at the minute as a family – new house, new area.

Well done angels…now let’s have a lay in tomorrow shall we.

“But the most change [is] my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.

“I’m so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure. So odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay.

“But I guess that’s the new ‘normal’ for you.”

Rochelle Humes said she “lost it” when Alaia-Mai went back to school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it. Being a parent is never easy… please tell me it’s not just me?’

“She’s totally fine by the way and SO excited… I think I got more upset because Marv is away too.”

Rochelle has her daughters with her husband Marvin Humes.

The couple are expecting their third baby and are having a little boy this time.

Rochelle recently admitted her shock when she found out she was having a baby boy as she believed she was destined to have girls.

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting their third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rochelle Humes say about baby number three?

Rochelle said on Loose Women: “I’ll be honest with you, every time I go for a scan, I get them to double check his bits. Because I’m just not convinced that I can make boys.

“I thought we were just girl parents and that was us. The girls are really excited, he doesn’t stand a chance in this house, bless him.

“Marvin does like being the man of the house. As much as he’s excited to have a boy, but he does like to feel quite needed really.”

