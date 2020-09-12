Rochelle Humes shares cute photo of daughters after first week back at school

Rochelle Humes has shared a sweet picture of her daughters after they had their first week back at school.
The pregnant star posted the snap to Instagram as Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, posed in their uniforms.
In the photo, Alaia is seen with her arm around younger sister Valentina, who looked super adorable in her pre-school outfit.
What did Rochelle Humes say?
The star wrote: “First week at a brand new school done.
“Well done angels…now let’s have a lay in tomorrow shall we.”
Fans gushed over the picture, with one person writing: “So cute! Well done girls.”
Another said: “They are soooooo beautiful.”
A third commented: “Oh look at them Rochelle.”
Meanwhile, Rochelle recently admitted she “lost it” when Alaia-Mai went back to school after lockdown.
She wrote on Instagram: “A lot of change for us at the minute as a family – new house, new area.
“But the most change [is] my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.
“I’m so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure. So odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay.
“But I guess that’s the new ‘normal’ for you.”
She added: “I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it. Being a parent is never easy… please tell me it’s not just me?’
“She’s totally fine by the way and SO excited… I think I got more upset because Marv is away too.”
Rochelle has her daughters with her husband Marvin Humes.
The couple are expecting their third baby and are having a little boy this time.
Rochelle recently admitted her shock when she found out she was having a baby boy as she believed she was destined to have girls.
What did Rochelle Humes say about baby number three?
Rochelle said on Loose Women: “I’ll be honest with you, every time I go for a scan, I get them to double check his bits. Because I’m just not convinced that I can make boys.
“I thought we were just girl parents and that was us. The girls are really excited, he doesn’t stand a chance in this house, bless him.
“Marvin does like being the man of the house. As much as he’s excited to have a boy, but he does like to feel quite needed really.”
