Rochelle Humes shares adorable 'mum life' snap of her and daughter asleep

Presenter Rochelle Humes has shared a super-cute snap on social media giving followers a glimpse into what it's really like to be a mum.

Mum-of-two Rochelle, 30, was pictured fast asleep with her daughter Alaia-Mai, six, while holding each other's hand.

And even though she said she was 'dribbling' she 'wouldn't change a thing'.

Rochelle was pictured with Alaia-Mai in the back of a car, holding hands and sleeping.

She captioned the adorable image: "My mum just sent me this, she took this picture when we were travelling.

To me this just completely sums up mum life ‘You make me as tired as hell but, I’ll always hold your hand’.

"Even though I’m definitely dribbling I absolutely love this pic. Wouldn’t change a thing."

The heart-melting snap caused many of her 1.6million followers to respond to the cuteness overload.

Celeb pals Holly Willoughby and Alexandra Burke left a string of heart emojis.

Another fan wrote: "These pics are the best."

"This just sums up mum life. Have a great weekend," one said.

A third follower commented: "Adorable... and we all dribble don’t we."

The One Show's Matt Baker also left a message, which said: "One Dream."

While grappling with mum life, the Humes family is preparing for Winter Love Island.

Rochelle's younger sister, Sophie Piper, was confirmed as one of the contestants in the new series, set in South Africa.

And, beneath an Instagram post on Sophie's account, Rochelle wrote: "Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper."

