Rochelle Humes sends touching message to fans as she gushes over newborn son

Rochelle Humes has revealed she is “overwhelmed” with the support from fans following the birth of her third baby.

The 31-year-old presenter shared a snap of baby Blake peacefully sleeping on social media this morning, revealing the tot has “settled in so well”.

It comes days after Rochelle and husband Marvin welcomed their third child together on Friday, October 9.

Rochelle Humes has thanked fans for their support following the birth of her third baby (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

Taking to Instagram Story, Rochelle wrote: “Overwhelmed by all your messages. You’re all so lovely…

“This little man has settled in so well and is currently happiest here.”

The next clip showed Rochelle breastfeeding little Blake in her London home.

Despite giving birth just last week, the host looked incredible as she posed without makeup.

The This Morning presenter shared a glimpse of baby Blake (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

When did Rochelle Humes gives birth?

Rochelle and Marvin, 35, shared their baby joy on This Morning and Instagram.

Alongside a series of snaps, the mum-of-three wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

Rochelle’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the couple, with Stacey Solomon revealing she was left in tears.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their third child together last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle’s pre-birth nerves

Earlier this month, Rochelle told fans she was isolating ahead of her baby’s birth as she was “freaked out” about coronavirus.

She said: “Me for the foreseeable… I am isolating until our little man shows up.

“I have one more doctor appointment and apart from that I’ll be right here at home.”

The presenter went on: “I’m all a bit freaked out about Covid again at this point of pregnancy so I’m staying put….anyone else feeling the same?

“Side note, I get this dark line down my tummy every pregnancy…anyone know what it is?”

Rochelle and Marvin are already parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

