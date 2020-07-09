Rochelle Humes says unborn son is ‘spitting image’ of daughter after 4D scan

Pregnant Rochelle Humes has revealed her unborn son looks just like her youngest daughter.

Rochelle and husband Marvin had a 4D scan of their baby boy on Wednesday.

Marvin joked their son was the "spitting image" of him, however, Rochelle insisted he looked just like their youngest daughter Valentina.

Rochelle Humes revealed her unborn son looks just like her youngest daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle first shared a photo of the 4D scan.

Who does he look like?

In a video posted shortly after, she said: "So we just went to have a little look at our baby boy.

"It's crazy because we did the whole 4D thing and I'd forgotten how good they are."

Marvin said: "He's the spitting image of his dad, lucky boy!"

Rochelle continued: "No he's actually not.

Rochelle and Marvin had a 4D scan of their unborn son (Credit: Instagram)

"He actually really looks like Valle. From here [points to the lower half of her face].

"He was very active. I'm a bit concerned because every time we go for a scan, they say 'he's such an active boy.'

"It's scary a little bit. I think we're going to have a little wild one on our hands!"

Rochelle is due to give birth in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently gave her fans a pregnancy update and said her boobs are now bigger than her belly.

Rochelle's pregnancy update

The presenter said: "25 weeks (not that I’m counting). At this point my boobs are actually bigger than my belly did this happen to any one else?

"I’m enjoying this pregnancy so much more at this stage now, I stopped being sick about 5 weeks ago and I feel like a new human for it.

"The only thing I need to tackle now is my sleep, or lack of."

She added: "We now have 3 months ish left and I feel like I can see the end, I’m just SO excited to meet my little man."

Marvin and Rochelle are already parents to their daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

