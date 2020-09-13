Rochelle Humes has told fans she’s “ready to pop” as she showed off her huge baby bump.

The pregnant star, who is expecting her third baby, enjoyed an evening out to celebrate her cousin’s birthday.

Rochelle showed off her bump in a grey fitted dress.

Rochelle Humes showed off her bump in a fitted outfit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rochelle paired her dress with a bright blue clutch bag.

Rochelle Humes says she’s ‘ready to pop’

She shared a snap to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Ready to pop.”

The This Morning star is due to give birth to her baby boy next month.

The little boy will be Rochelle and her husband Marvin’s third child.

Rochelle Humes says she’s “ready to pop” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marvin and Rochelle are already parents to their daughters – Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

While Rochelle enjoys maternity leave, her daughters have returned to school and pre-school.

However, the mum admitted she “lost it” when Alaia went back to school after lockdown.

What did Rochelle Humes say?

Rochelle wrote on Instagram: “A lot of change for us at the minute as a family – new house, new area.

“But the most change [is] my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.

Marvin and Rochelle are expected to welcome their third baby next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure. So odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay.

“But I guess that’s the new ‘normal’ for you.”

I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it.

She added: “I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it. Being a parent is never easy… please tell me it’s not just me?’

“She’s totally fine by the way and SO excited… I think I got more upset because Marv is away too.”

On Friday, Rochelle shared a cute snap of Alaia and Valentina in their uniforms.

She wrote: “First week at a brand new school done.

“Well done angels…now let’s have a lay in tomorrow shall we.”

