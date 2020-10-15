Rochelle Humes says she feels ’emotional’ as baby son Blake turns one week old

Rochelle Humes has revealed she feels “emotional” as baby son Blake turns one week old.

The well-loved presenter welcomed her third child with husband Marvin just last week, but says time is already passing by quickly.

Taking to Instagram today (October 15), Rochelle gave followers an update on life with baby Blake.

Rochelle Humes gave followers an update on life with newborn son Blake (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

What did Rochelle Humes say?

Sitting in her London home, she said: “Today is day six, I feel a bit emotional that it’s day six because tomorrow he’s going to be a week old.

“I’m not sure if that’s just me. I like it when it’s a day old or two days old.

“I feel like it’s going really quickly already, which is a bit scary. Today I had a bath and washed my hair. I got out of pyjamas and put more pyjamas on.

“I feel quite productive – I managed to get the kids in school, pump, breastfeed and shower myself. Like it feels like a proper accomplishment.”

Rochelle’s son is set to turn one week old (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

She went on: “I just completely forgot how wonderful this baby bubble is and how obsessed you get with this small little person.”

Rochelle, 31, later revealed baby Blake is “the easiest member of the team”.

She added: “He’s doing really well, he’s feeding well. This is my first time properly breastfeeding. It comes with its challenges. It’s not comfortable but we’re getting comfortable.

“With the world being a scary place, I want to make sure he gets the best start and the best little immune system possible.”

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their third baby last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite giving birth just last week, the host looked stunning as she filmed herself without any makeup.

She followed the post with an adorable clip of baby Blake struggling to stay awake.

Rochelle and Marvin welcome a new baby

The couple, who are already parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, welcomed their son on Friday, October 9.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Rochelle wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

Rochelle admitted to feeling ’emotional’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

Meanwhile, Marvin, 35, announced: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman.. family complete.”

The couple’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the pair, with Stacey Solomon revealing she was left in tears.

Since then, Rochelle has thanked fans for their kind messages of support.

