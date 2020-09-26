Rochelle Humes has shared a set of stunning images showing off her baby bump, saying she is now ‘full term’.

The 31-year-old This Morning host is set to welcome her third child with husband Marvin.

Posting on Instagram, the former The Saturdays singer wowed fans with the beautiful photos.

She wrote: “And just like that, I’ve cooked a full-term baby.

“I know he’s not here yet but I’m feeling proud and third time round I’m still in awe of what the human body can do.

“My favourite line when Marv asks me what I’m doing is: ‘Growing a human, what are you doing?'”

What has Rochelle Humes done to prepare for her arrival?

Just a few days ago, she gave fans a look at the nursery she has prepared for when she welcomes her baby boy.

The couple have been spending their time redecorating their home and showing off the results on their dedicated Instagram.

In the video, Rochelle showed off the latest developments as she gave fans a tour of the new bedroom.

She said the room, previously completely plain and empty, was a “horrible” magnolia colour.

“This is all about to get painted today. We are going for a monochrome theme this time,” she continued.

“What I’m going to do this time is put a bed straight in from the get-go because otherwise, I find afterwards I think, ‘Oh I need to put a bed somewhere’.”

Race against time

Rochelle said it was a race against time, as her little miracle was due in two weeks.

“Today we start which is a good job because I’ve only got about three weeks left, so don’t turn up early please little man!” she joked.

Last month, she celebrated her forthcoming arrival with a lavish baby shower in London.

Family and friends surrounded her at the bash, held at Anabelle’s in Mayfair.

Keen to document the occasion, Rochelle shared a string of snaps on Instagram.

Alongside the shots, Rochelle wrote: “You are showered with SO much love already little man…

“Yesterday was just perfect. I didn’t really want a baby shower this time around but I’m still smiling from ear to ear.”