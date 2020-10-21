Rochelle Humes reveals meaning behind baby son Blake’s name

Rochelle Humes has revealed why she chose to name her baby son Blake.

The This Morning star and husband Marvin Humes welcomed their third baby earlier this month.

They announced on Instagram they have named their baby boy, Blake Hampton Humes.

Rochelle Humes said she loved the name Blake for her baby son (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Why did Rochelle and Marvin Humes pick that name for their son?

Rochelle explained in an Instagram Q&A why they picked that name for the tot.

A fan asked: “Where did the name Blake come from?”

Rochelle said: “We both always loved the name. It was actually an option when I was pregnant with Valle [their daughter].

“Blake is a unisex name so it was an option for her too.

Marvin and Rochelle welcomed their baby boy earlier this month (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

“But it sort of didn’t go anywhere. It didn’t go away and I love it.”

Meanwhile, Rochelle also spoke about having more children in the future.

A fan asked: “Do you want any more children? Or is Blake the last?!”

Rochelle replied: “I think so. That’s the plan. I feel very lucky and very blessed to have three healthy children.

“I think he will be [the last]. But I like to say never say never because I love this little bubble so much.”

The star said she doesn’t plan to have more children (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rochelle and Marvin announce birth of son

Earlier this month, Rochelle and Marvin announced Blake’s birth on Instagram.

She wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since…”

Meanwhile, Marvin gushed: “My son! My son!!!

“Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman… family complete.”

The couple are also parents to their daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

