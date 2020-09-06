Rochelle Humes says husband Marvin is pleased with her massive pregnancy boobs

Rochelle Humes has revealed the changes that have happened to her body since becoming pregnant, including her boobs getting bigger. And Marvin is quite happy about it.

Speaking to Fabulous, the singer and TV presenter explained how her boobs have grown ‘massive’ – a normal side effect of being pregnant – and that she ‘doesn’t know what to do with them’.

Rochelle is expecting her third child and she’s moaned about her massive boobs (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “With my first two pregnancies, my boobs grew, but not like this. This is a whole new thing. Even though it’s the third time, I’m definitely just getting used to this new body.”

And there’s one person who is quite happy about the changes, with Rochelle joking that husband of eight years Marvin needs to ‘calm down’.

She added: “Honestly, there’s nothing to be pleased about here! I just can’t wait for them to go back to normal.”

Rochelle is expecting a baby boy with Marvin, with whom she already has daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, three.

Mum-of-two Rochelle says that at 31 she is much more body positive than she was in her 20s, admitting that she found ‘inner comfort’ when she hit 30.

Rochelle and Marvin married in 2012. (Credit: Splash News)

She explained: “I’ve now made three babies and you get very, like: ‘This is what it is’. I’m not trying to be anything else any more.

“You just become at peace with everything. As soon as you get to your 30s, you get this inner comfort. You find your own voice, more than you knew you had before.”

Rochelle Humes’ pregnancy so far

But the pregnancy hasn’t been plain sailing for The Saturdays singer, with her admitting that her morning sickness was so severe that she was reduced to tears at times.

Posting a picture on Instagram back in April of her cuddling her daughters, she wrote: “Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through…this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging.

Rochelle rose to fame in S Club Juniours. (Credit: Splash News)

“I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think.”

Rochelle’s baby is due in October.

