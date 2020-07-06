Rochelle Humes reveals her boobs are ‘bigger than her belly’ as she shares pregnancy update

TV's Rochelle Humes has revealed her boobs are now bigger than her belly in a pregnancy update.

The star, who is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, gave her fans the update on Monday.

Rochelle, 31, showed off her growing bump in a cream knitted co-ord set.

Read more: Pregnant Rochelle Humes shows off luxury £1,000 pram for unborn son

What did Rochelle say?

Rochelle said: "25 weeks (not that I’m counting). At this point my boobs are actually bigger than my belly did this happen to any one else?

"I’m enjoying this pregnancy so much more at this stage now, I stopped being sick about 5 weeks ago and I feel like a new human for it.

"The only thing I need to tackle now is my sleep, or lack of.

"We now have 3 months ish left and I feel like I can see the end, I’m just SO excited to meet my little man."

Rochelle said she is no longer suffering from morning sickness (Credit:

She added: "It’s been such a funny time to be pregnant, I’ve only really started to see my friends and family now (from a distance) so it really has flown by this time around.

"Not long now. PS I’m not sure if I’m gonna be able to squeeze myself into this set for these pics for much longer..."

The only thing I need to tackle now is my sleep, or lack of.

Fans gushed over Rochelle's bump with one person writing: "You're so gorgeous and that bump is blossoming."

Another said: "I’m 25 weeks with my second, you’re absolutely glowing."

A third added: "Bet you are relieved the sickness has stopped! Bump looks amazing Rochelle."

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting baby number three (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, Rochelle announced she and Marvin were expecting their third baby.

The couple are already parents to their daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

But they are now expecting a baby boy.

Last week, Rochelle revealed she was struggling with sleepless nights.

She said on Instagram: "It gets to about half two every morning, well night that is isn't it, and my body is just wide awake.

Rochelle revealed she was struggling with sleepless nights (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Read more: Pregnant Rochelle Humes delights fans with video of her baby kicking

"I can't get back to sleep until about half five to which then it's nearly six so I may as well be up.

"It's just like a constant cycle."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.