Rochelle Humes has finally unveiled her baby boy’s nursery after months of preparation.

The This Morning presenter has been busy making it perfect for her newborn son, Blake, ever since she announced that she was expecting earlier this year.

She’s kept fans up to date along the way, but on Monday (October 26) she revealed the completed project.

Rochelle Humes showed off her new baby boy’s new nursery on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What does Rochelle’s new nursery look like?

“Blakey Boy’s Nursery!” wrote the star in a post on her Instagram.

“My good friend @hesellicdesign have been plotting this for pretty much nine months of my whole pregnancy.

“This being my 3rd little one I learnt a lot from previous rooms and wanted a bedroom that could really grow with him so, we put a bed in from the start, which has been so nice for the night feeds.”

“Kept the bulk of the room white so that we can add bits in once he decides what he’s in to. So happy with how it turned out!” she added.

Rochelle did a Q&A with fans last week (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Why did Rochelle name her baby Blake?

Rochelle explained in an Instagram Q&A last week why she and Marvin picked the name for their little one.

A fan asked: “Where did the name Blake come from?”

Rochelle said: “We both always loved the name. It was actually an option when I was pregnant with Valle [their daughter].

“Blake is a unisex name so it was an option for her too!”

“But it sort of didn’t go anywhere. It didn’t go away and I love it.”

Rochelle showed a picture of her newborn on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The couple are also parents to their daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Earlier this month, the happy couple announced Blake’s birth on Instagram.

She wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020!”

