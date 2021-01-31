Rochelle Humes has gushed over her three children as they posed for beautiful pictures shared to Instagram.

The This Morning star shared the snaps this weekend as her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina cuddled their baby brother, Blake.

In the images, baby Blake – who was born in October 2020 – is seen sandwiched between his big sisters as he grinned.

What did Rochelle Humes say on Instagram?

The star wrote: “How?! @marvinhumes Our 3 lil bears.”

Meanwhile, fans gushed over the snaps, as one wrote: “They’re all just beautiful.”

In addition, another said: “These pics are so beautiful!!! You are blessed beyond.”

Marvin and Rochelle have three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

After that, a third added: “Cutest family ever.”

Rochelle has her three children with husband Marvin Humes.

The couple became parents again in October when Blake was born.

At the time, Rochelle said on Instagram: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

Rochelle welcomed Blake in October (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

What did Marvin say?

Meanwhile, Marvin added: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman.. family complete.”

A week after giving birth, Rochelle opened up about becoming a mum to three kids.

She said alongside a photo of herself and Marvin in hospital after Blake was born: “What a week it’s been, today I actually woke up and felt a little bit more like me.

“The morning of this picture was the last time I put clothes on got dressed etc.”

The couple gushed over their family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Rochelle wrote: “I wondered how different it would be going from 2 to 3 children but the truth is he is the easiest at the minute, he has come along and slotted right in to the chaos of the girls.

“You’ve just got to give yourself time to find your feet which I suppose is being made easier with all these new rules and staying home.”

