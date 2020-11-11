Rochelle Humes fears baby son Blake may be allergic to diary following doctor’s visit

Rochelle Humes has revealed her baby son Blake may be allergic to diary following a visit to the doctor’s.

The This Morning presenter, who welcomed her third child with husband Marvin last month, took to social media to reveal her son “hasn’t been feeling great”.

But after a trip to the doctor’s, Rochelle admitted it could be down to a diary allergy.

Rochelle Humes revealed her baby son could be allergic to diary (Credit: Instagram Story/rochellehumes)

What did Rochelle Humes say about her baby son?

The mum-of-three shared a clip of herself breastfeeding Blake in her London home today (November 11).

Alongside the snap, Rochelle, 31, wrote: “Home from the docs… Baby B hasn’t been feeling great, they think that diary isn’t agreeing with him.

“So no more formula top ups… breast is best for the foreseeable.”

She added: “Which also means some double pumping and diary free for me.”

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their son last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle opens up on naming her son

The presenter, who recently showed off Blake’s stunning new nursery, explained in an Instagram Q&A how she and Marvin picked their son’s name.

A fan asked: “Where did the name Blake come from?”

Rochelle replied: “We both always loved the name. It was actually an option when I was pregnant with Valle [their daughter].

“Blake is a unisex name so it was an option for her too! But it sort of didn’t go anywhere. It didn’t go away and I love it.”

The presenter opened up on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, just one week after giving birth, Rochelle admitted to feeling “emotional” as she gave followers an update on her little one.

She said: “Today is day six, I feel a bit emotional that it’s day six because tomorrow he’s going to be a week old.

“I’m not sure if that’s just me. I like it when it’s a day old or two days old. I feel like it’s going really quickly already, which is a bit scary.”

Rochelle and Marvin are also proud parents to their daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

The couple share three adorable children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle isn’t the only mum battling a diary intolerance

The ITV star certainly isn’t the only mum struggling with their baby’s diet.

Earlier this year, Lucy Mecklenburgh vented her frustration after discovering her son Roman had tongue-tie and a dairy intolerance.

The former TOWIE star explained that Roman was eight weeks old when she was told he was allergic to cows milk.

She shared: “I knew something was wrong with my baby! And I was RIGHT! It infuriates me it took 8-9 weeks of him in pain to get answers.”

