Rochelle Humes shares emotional update on family: ‘I’m not okay!’

Rochelle Humes has said she is “not okay” in an emotional family update on social media.

The Saturdays singer yesterday (June 14) dedicated an Instagram story to her eldest daughter, who has hit a big milestone this week.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes share three children (Credit: Splash News)

Rochelle and JLS star husband Marvin share three young children: Alaia-Mai, ten, Valentina, six, and Blake, two.

Rochelle Humes updates fans on daughter

The mum of three regularly updates her 2.2 million followers on the goings-on of her cute family. Yesterday, she brought them up to speed on what had been a milestone day for the Humes clan.

In a snap of a suitcase posted to her story, Rochelle shared: “Home and just finished packing Alaia’s case, she’s off on her first-ever residential school trip tomorrow morning until Friday afternoon.”

I’m not okay.

Rochelle was clearly very emotional about her little one growing up, continuing: “No contact, I’m not okay.” She followed up with three crying emojis.

In a further snap, Rochelle revealed the cute effort she has made to help Alaia-Mai from feeling homesick. She has written letters for the youngster to read on her nights away from home.

Alaia-Mai is the oldest of Rochelle and Marvin’s three kids (Credit: Instagram)

Alaia-Mai turned ten last month. In a celebratory post for her daughter on her Instagram, Rochelle said: “I won the lottery over and over again when I got lucky enough to be your Mama. You really are the girl with the kindest heart, soul and eyes.”

She then admitted how emotional it makes her watching her kids getting older, saying: “I mostly cried ALL morning, I’m not sure why but birthdays always really hit me and this feels like a big one.”

However Rochelle also said: “As much as I hate the rate you’re growing, as you’re becoming a little lady our bond just grows by the day.”

