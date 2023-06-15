Rochelle Humes looking shocked
News

Rochelle Humes shares emotional update on family: ‘I’m not okay!’

It was a big day for them

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Rochelle Humes has said she is “not okay” in an emotional family update on social media.

The Saturdays singer yesterday (June 14) dedicated an Instagram story to her eldest daughter, who has hit a big milestone this week.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes at a premiere
Marvin and Rochelle Humes share three children (Credit: Splash News)

Rochelle and JLS star husband Marvin share three young children: Alaia-Mai, ten, Valentina, six, and Blake, two.

Rochelle Humes updates fans on daughter

The mum of three regularly updates her 2.2 million followers on the goings-on of her cute family. Yesterday, she brought them up to speed on what had been a milestone day for the Humes clan.

In a snap of a suitcase posted to her story, Rochelle shared: “Home and just finished packing Alaia’s case, she’s off on her first-ever residential school trip tomorrow morning until Friday afternoon.”

I’m not okay.

Rochelle was clearly very emotional about her little one growing up, continuing: “No contact, I’m not okay.” She followed up with three crying emojis.

In a further snap, Rochelle revealed the cute effort she has made to help Alaia-Mai from feeling homesick. She has written letters for the youngster to read on her nights away from home.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' three children
Alaia-Mai is the oldest of Rochelle and Marvin’s three kids (Credit: Instagram)

Alaia-Mai turned ten last month. In a celebratory post for her daughter on her Instagram, Rochelle said: “I won the lottery over and over again when I got lucky enough to be your Mama. You really are the girl with the kindest heart, soul and eyes.”

She then admitted how emotional it makes her watching her kids getting older, saying: “I mostly cried ALL morning, I’m not sure why but birthdays always really hit me and this feels like a big one.”

However Rochelle also said: “As much as I hate the rate you’re growing, as you’re becoming a little lady our bond just grows by the day.”

Read more: Bear Grylls ‘whacked sideways’ after discovering heartbreaking family death on emotional show

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Marvin Humes Rochelle Humes

Trending Articles

A doctor and patient in hospital
Virus that kills almost half of those it infects ‘highly likely’ to arrive in UK
Carol McGiffin on GB News and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Outspoken Loose Women star Carol McGiffin accuses ITV of ‘cover-up’ amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Fathers of Nottingham attack victims at vigil, Barnaby Webber smiling
Fathers of Nottingham attack victims make heartbreaking speeches at vigil following their deaths
Stephen looking flustered on Coronation Street against Rovers background; inset, show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve figured out Stephen’s downfall
Jonnie Irwin listens during an interview
Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis
Dancing On Ice logo
Dancing On Ice star accuses ITV of ‘mistreating and playing him’ as he slams ‘abuse of power’