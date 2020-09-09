Rochelle Humes fans couldn’t believe how much her daughter Alaia-Mai looks exactly like her in a new photo.

The This Morning presenter, 31, has two children – Alaia, seven and Valentina, three – with her husband, JLS star Marvin Humes.

Rochelle Humes fans were stunned over how much Alaia looks like her mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rochelle Humes post about her daughter Alaia-Mai?

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (September 9), Rochelle posted a snap of her eldest child smiling in a leopard print dress.

And in the comments, fans who were stunned over how similar they look called Alaia a “mini Roch”.

One said: “Your twinnie.”

Another wrote: “She’s gorgeous a mini you xx.”

She is the double of both of you. Such a cutey.

A third said: “@rochellehumes your mini me.

Someone else put: “Mini Roch.”

“She is the double of both of you,” a fifth told her, adding: “Such a cutey.”

The Saturday’s singer ‘lost it’ seeing Alaia go back to school

Along with thousands of children all over the country, Alaia recently returned to school for the first time since lockdown started in March.

And Rochelle admitted she “lost it” seeing her eldest head back to the classroom.

The Saturdays star, who is pregnant with her third child, said she struggled not to cry as the seven-year-old got ready for her big day.

On Instagram, she wrote: “A lot of change for us at the minute as a family – new house, new area. But the most change [is] my Alaia starting a brand new school after lockdown.

“I’m so proud of how brave she is and so ready for a new adventure. So odd for me not being able to go in and make sure she’s okay. But I guess that’s the new ‘normal’ for you.

“I held it together and as soon as the door shut I lost it. Being a parent is never easy… please tell me it’s not just me?

“She’s totally fine by the way and SO excited… I think I got more upset because Marv is away too.”

