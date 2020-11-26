Rochelle Humes only gave birth a few weeks ago but the hardworking presenter is already back to work.

The This Morning host, who welcomed her third child in October, took to Instagram on Thursday (November 26) to reveal she was preparing for a glam photoshoot.

Rochelle and Marvin recently welcomed their new baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Rochelle confess on Instagram?

However, with the lockdown still in full swing Rochelle couldn’t head to the studio. As a result, The Saturdays singer was busy setting things up in her garage.

He said: “Welcome to my garage. It’s not a garage today. I’m shooting today from home! We are here filming… filming… shooting. Not filming.”

“Sorry, baby brain,” she sighed, before continuing: “I’ve got some exciting new stuff coming later this year. It’s all very exciting. It’s my first proper work shoot since… my first proper work shoot from home!”

Rochelle fumbled her words on Instagram (Credit: Rochelle Humes / Instagram Stories)

Rochelle opens up on naming her son

The presenter recently opened up about how she and her hubby, Marvin, picked out their son’s name.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked: “Where did the name Blake come from?”

Rochelle replied: “We both always loved the name. It was actually an option when I was pregnant with [my daughter Valentina].

“Blake is a unisex name so it was an option for her too! But it sort of didn’t go anywhere. It didn’t go away and I love it.”

Last month, the happy couple announced Blake’s birth on Instagram.

She wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am, our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020!”

The This Morning favourite is working again (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Rochelle gets back to her normal routine

On top of getting back to work, Rochelle returned to the gym for the first time this week since giving birth.

“So that is me. A sweaty mama. Just finished my first little workout,” she told her fans while still in the gym.

She went on to confess that she had found the session harder than she had imagined.

“I didn’t enjoy it too much on my own, I’m gonna be honest,” continued the star.

“I’m thinking of roping Marvin in, maybe. One day next week or on Friday.”

