Rochelle Humes begs fans for help as she reveals pregnancy struggle

Pregnant Rochelle Humes has asked fans for help after struggling with sleepless nights.

The This Morning star, who is expecting her third child, said her body is "wide awake" at 2am every morning.

Rochelle, 31, admitted her sleeping struggle is now a "constant cycle".

Rochelle Humes asked fans for help after struggling with sleepless nights (Credit: Instagram)

What did Rochelle say?

The presenter said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories today (June 30): "OK, so I need your help. So I can't sleep.

"It gets to about half two every morning, well night that is isn't it, and my body is just wide awake.

"I can't get back to sleep until about half five to which then it's nearly six so I may as well be up.

"It's just like a constant cycle."

The star said her body is "wide awake" at 2am every morning (Credit: Instagram)

She continued: "I don't know if now I've got myself so stressed about the fact that I'm scared I'm not going to sleep like in the day it's on my mind.

"I just need some tips. Normally this happens later on in pregnancy, like eight or six and a bit months.

"Not okay with it. I'm going to have no sleep when the baby comes, I need my sleep. Anything I can do?

"I need some help!"

Her followers offered their advice, with some suggesting Rochelle should try meditating or spraying a lavender spray on her pillow.

Back in April, Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes announced they were expecting baby number three.

Marvin and Rochelle are expecting their third child (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

The couple are already parents to their daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

But this time, they are having a baby boy!

Nursery hopes

The family are already prepping for their new arrival in October and Rochelle said she's desperate to purchase a very expensive designer cot for her third child.

The cot costs a staggering £1.6k and Rochelle shared a picture of it on Instagram, writing in the caption: "In love..."

High-end retailer Harrod's describes the cot as "setting a new standard of luxury" that will "bring high sophistication into your nursery decor".

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently shared a video of her unborn baby kicking.

The footage saw Rochelle gently poke her belly as he gave a kick.

The star wrote: "Hey Mama (it’s a teeny little hello but it’s made my day)."

