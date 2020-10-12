Stacey Solomon was left in tears as Rochelle Humes announced the birth of her third baby.

The 31-year-old told her fellow ITV star she couldn’t contain her emotions after Rochelle posted a picture of her newborn son on social media.

Rochelle and husband Marvin welcomed baby son Blake on Friday, October 9.

Stacey Solomon was left in tears as Rochelle Humes announced the birth of her son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Pregnant Rochelle Humes shows off huge bump and reveals she’s isolating until third baby arrives

What did Stacey Solomon say to Rochelle Humes?

Following Blake’s birth, Rochelle shared the happy news on This Morning and Instagram.

The announcement certainly pulled on the heartstrings of Stacey, who later admitted the news brought her to tears.

Commenting on Rochelle’s post, she wrote: “OMG roch he’s so perfect I’m crying my eyes out.

“He looks so alert and snug. I love him. Well done mumma.”

The presenter revealed the news brought her to tears (Credit: Instagram)

What did Rochelle and Marvin say about their son?

Alongside a series of photos of their son, Rochelle said: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

Rochelle is a superwoman… family complete

Meanwhile, Marvin shared: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman.. family complete.”

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their third baby last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Would Stacey have more children?

While Marvin was quick to call his family “complete”, Stacey has always been open to the idea of having more children.

The presenter already shares one-year-old Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash, and has two additional sons, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, 8 from previous partners.

Discussing their baby plans during a Q+A session, she said: “This is the most asked question of the day.

“We’d never say never – we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it’s my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows.”

Stacey is open to having another baby with partner Joe Swash (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon voucher!

She also revealed on Loose Women that they would like to foster children once their biological children are adults.

The mum-of-three said: “We both have had the discussion about when our children go off and leave the home that that is something that we would absolutely look into.

“You have to look into your own circumstances and what can you offer.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.