Rochelle Humes woke before baby Blake and her other children this morning and it left her peeved.

Taking to Instagram during the early hours of Wednesday (December 16), the presenter and former The Saturdays singer, 31, said she felt “cheated” as she sucked it up and got on with some work.

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin welcomed baby Blake in October (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Rochelle Humes say about baby Blake on Instagram?

Rochelle posted on her Instagram Stories today and said she felt “cheated” by waking up at such an hour, particularly as a mum to three young children who tend to rise early.

On her Instagram Stories, the star posted: “I feel SO cheated when I wake up before all three of my kids… like, what is the point in that?

Read more: Rochelle Humes shares Instagram post of baby Blake’s ‘first day at the gym’

“Okay then, admin time it is…”

Rochelle said she feels ‘cheated’ if she wakes before her kids (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Later, she shared an adorable clip of baby Blake lying in bed and gazing at the camera.

She captioned it jokingly from Blake’s perspective: “Why did you wake me, woman?”

I feel SO cheated when I wake up before all three of my kids.

It follows Rochelle admitting she felt ‘awful’ after dismissing daughter Alaia’s sight problems.

The This Morning favourite shares son Blake and daughters Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three, with JL singer husband Marvin Humes.

The presenter posted an adorable clip of Blake for her social media followers (Credit: Rochelle Humes / Instagram Stories)

Rochelle’s ‘honest’ admission about daughter Alaia

On Instagram, she told her followers: “Honest Parent Post Alert! So… here goes…

“My Alaia has been complaining about her eyes and that she wants to sit at the front of the class with her friends so she can see better, she also says that her eyes are blurry every time it’s time to go to bed.

Read more: Rochelle Humes on Instagram: Star feels ‘awful’ after dismissing daughter Alaia’s eyesight issues

“Being a mum that normally knows when my kids are trying their luck, I honestly have been dismissing it, I thought she was stalling going to bed and wanted to sit at the front of class so she could have a gossip with her best friends.

“Turns out I was wrong… she needs glasses… how do I feel? AWFUL.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.