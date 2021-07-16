Robson Green has detailed his real problems with drink and drugs in a new interview.

The 56-year-old Grantchester favourite opened up about his struggles, which happened when he was a young actor.

What is the latest news about Robson Green?

Robson spoke to The Mirror about those days, immediately after he became a household name thanks to ITV drama Soldier Soldier.

“I was just 26 years old when real fame came knocking at my door with a drama called Soldier Soldier watched by 21 million people,” he said.

He also said that he was enjoying fame, the recognition and the approval… as well as the parties, the “drinking and everything else that went with fame”.

“I started having real problems with fame and alcohol and drugs,” he added.

“Losing touch”

Robson went on to say that he was “losing touch with what really mattered in life” and that his “relationships were a car crash”.

He said that a talk with his father, a former miner from the north east, convinced him to get help.

After seeing a therapist, he was finally able to find the real Robson, because he “didn’t have a clue” who he was.

During the sessions, he rediscovered his love of fishing.

He now acknowledges the hobby as helping to “dig him out of a deep, dark hole”.

What is Robson up to now?

Robson’s hobby has become a new TV career.

He now presents his latest fishing series Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fishing Adventure on ITV, which starts on Monday (July 19) at 10.45pm.

Currently, Robson lives in the north east with his partner Zoila Short.

He has a son, Taylor, from his second marriage to Vanya Seager.