Robert Rinder has stunned his fans with his latest Instagram post.

Rob showed off his recently acquired ripped body today (August 5) to his 150K followers, crediting it to ‘Juice Master Retreats’ by Jason Vale.

His Instagram post was captioned, “Six days at @juicemasterretreats. Body back to marathon fitness & mind restored. @jasonvale is the real deal (watch him dance)!”

The snap shows Rinder, 44, hard at work in a gym with weights in both hands, no shirt, and his ripped torso on display.

This comes after the star had admitted in 2020 that he was two-stone 0verweight and challenged comedian Alan Carr to a contest to see “who can get as close as possible to our ‘healthy’ BMI’s”.

Judge Rinder credits his weight loss to Juice Master Jason Vale (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans commented on his post to express their support for him and their awe at his toned body.

One person said, “I don’t know which bit to look at first”.

Another stated: “You are beautiful inside and out.”

“You are looking absolutely fabulous, Rob!” another fan expressed.

A fan joked about his bearded look by saying, “Looking very rugged indeed Mr Rinder, the beard looks good on you”.

Who is Jason Vale?

Jason Vale, or more commonly known as ‘Juice Master’, is an author and lifestyle coach.

His bestselling book, 7-Day Juice Challenge: The Juice Master Diet, has inspired many to begin juicing.

Juicing is the process of removing the juice from fruit and vegetables and turning it into a drink.

Stars such as Carol Vorderman, Gary Barlow, James Argent, Denise Welch and now Robert have attended his fitness retreat in Portugal in order to focus on their health.

The retreat has run for 20 years and focuses on cleansing the body via juicing, yoga, meditation and nutrition.

