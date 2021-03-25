Robert Rinder was mugged yesterday by a gang of “boys wearing balaclavas”.

The barrister and TV judge, 42, took to social media to tell his followers about the incident and urge them to help him catch the thieves.

Judge Robert Rinder said three boys mugged him on Wednesday night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

TV judge Robert Rinder mugged

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday (March 24) night, Robert said three boys rode past on bicycles and grabbed his phone out of his hand.

At the time, he was at Finchley Road and Canfield Gardens in South Hampstead.

He also said they laughed as he shouted at them.

The thugs rode past on bikes and grabbed his phone (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

Robert tweeted: “I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by three boys wearing balaclavas on bikes (Finchley Road and Canfield gardens).

“They laughed as I shouted to drop it. I’m in shock but am insured and privileged. Others are less lucky.”

I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by three boys wearing balaclavas.

The TV favourite went on to issue a plea for his followers to help bring the thieves to justice and offered a “financial reward”.

He continued: “Help me find these people and stop them (financial reward).”

I’ve just had my phone grabbed out my hands by 3 boys wearing balaclavas on bikes (Finchley Road & Canfield gardens). They laughed as I shouted to drop it. Im in shock but am insured & privileged. Others are less lucky. Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward). — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) March 24, 2021

Celeb pals send supportive messages

Singer Beverley Knight was among those to offer Robert support in the replies.

She said: “I am so sorry, Robert. I don’t care about privilege… no one, absolutely no one likes a teefing little rass.”

Robert replied: “As you know, our phones are lifelines to friends and family (especially in lockdown). For thousands of other victims this means being cut off or losing a fortune. Thanks for your love.”

Hear that. The ‘privilege’ is knowing that I can sort this out and get it replaced. As you know, our phones are lifelines to friends & family (especially in lockdown). For thousands of other victims this means being cut off or losing a fortune. Thanks for your love. — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) March 25, 2021

TV presenter and former MP Anna Soubry also tweeted to Robert, writing: “Sending hugs x.”

And newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy replied: “You poor thing! What absolute [bleeps]… main thing is you’re okay.”

Sending hugs x — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) March 24, 2021

Main thing is you’re ok. Tried texting you but…..doh. Call if you need anything — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 24, 2021

