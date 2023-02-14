Robert Rinder admits ‘struggle’ after hospital dash as fans rally around

Robert Rinder has admitted a “struggle” he’s facing following his hospital dash recently.

The barrister shared photos of himself in a hospital bed on Monday evening, just hours after he had hosted Good Morning Britain that morning.

Fans and his celebrity friends rallied around, including Lord Alan Sugar who left Robert a message.

Thanks Lord Sugar. As ever, you’re bang on. Just need to rest, be patient and recover (I struggle with the resting & patience bit). — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) February 14, 2023

Robert wrote on Twitter: “Started the day holding politicians to account on ⁦@GMB & interviewing Lulu & Richie Sambora…

“Finished it having a prolapsed disc in my back repaired & healed.. Life can change in a moment..

“Hold on to joy wherever you find it (thanks brilliant medical team).”

Lord Sugar tweeted: “Definitely L4 and L5. Pain post op for a few days loss of use of legs etc but it will come back with physio. I [had] this in 2016. Be well mate.”

Robert Rinder has admitted he struggles to rest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Robert then replied: “Thanks Lord Sugar. As ever, you’re bang on. Just need to rest, be patient and recover (I struggle with the resting & patience bit).”

His followers have rallied around in the replies section.

One person said: “Do your best at resting and patience we need a fully recovered Robbie Rinder back.”

Another wrote: “What a rollercoaster of a day. I hope you feel better and back on your feet very soon.

“I had the same surgery many years ago. Rest up and keep your pain relief topped up too.”

Robert hosted GMB on Monday morning before going to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Someone else commented: “Get well soon sir.”

Robert hosted Good Morning Britain on Monday alongside Ranvir Singh.

Viewers loved having him on the show during the half-term, with some wanting him to stay permanently.

One said on Instagram: “I thought you were great on TV this morning. Can’t you take the slot permanently?”

