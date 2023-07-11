Fears for Robert De Niro following death of grandson: ‘Praying he finds strength to carry on’

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is reportedly struggling in the wake of his grandson Leandro’s death earlier this month.

A source reportedly close to Robert, 79, told RadarOnline: “Bob had a real fondness for Leo. He’s retreated to a very dark place. Everyone’s praying he finds the strength he needs to carry on.”

Robert De Niro, seen here at Cannes Film Festival in May this year (Credit: Splash)

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies

Robert’s grandson died aged just 19 at his apartment on Wall Street on July 2. Leandro was an aspiring actor and he’d had a small part in A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

He’s retreated to a very dark place.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of death. Leandro is the son of Robert’s oldest child, 51-year-old Drena De Niro.

Drena has since claimed her son died as the result of “fentanyl-laced pills” provided by someone who knew they were dangerous. Police are investigating.

Robert with daughter Drena (left) and ex-wife Grace Hightower in New York, 2014 (Credit: Splash)

Robert is “deeply distressed”

In a statement Robert said: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.”

The Taxi Driver star has kept a low profile since the tragic loss. However, when he attended Leandro’s wake onlookers described him as “emotional” and “sombre”.

Meanwhile, Robert recently announced the arrival of his seventh child. He and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia just a month before Leandro’s tragic death.

ED! has contacted reps for Robert for comment.

