Robbie Williams ‘splashes £24 million on mansion in Switzerland’

Robbie Williams has reportedly splashed some serious cash on a mansion in Switzerland.

The former Take That singer has ditched the UK in favour of mainland Europe, and after seeing his new digs we can’t say we blame him.

Where does Robbie Williams live?

Robbie reportedly spent a whopping £24 million on his dream home in the peaceful countryside.

Robbie and his wife, Ayda Field, and their four children have settled in to a village on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The star’s older kids have reportedly enrolled in a local private school, and Robbie has joined an exclusive members club.

Robbie initially fled to Switzerland last year.

He wanted to escape the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the UK for months.

However, he ended up catching Covid last month when he was holidaying in the Caribbean.

With the pandemic in full-swing, The Sun says that Robbie has decided to make his move permanent.

A source told The Sun: “The Golf Club De Genève is very exclusive. You have to know the right people to even to get a look-in and that’s before even paying the massive fees.

“Robbie is a first-class golfer and loves it there.”

Robbie shares career regrets

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in December, Robbie said when he moved to Los Angeles a few years ago it was to be anonymous.

But, looking back, he confessed he wishes he’d taken up lucrative offers that came his way across the pond.

Robbie told Jonathan: “I just thought I’m not going to promote anything, go live there and be anonymous and enjoy the spoils of what I’ve achieved.

“What else do I want? I got offered nice things and turned them down.

“Now I’m 46 and I’m like: ‘I should have done that.'”

Robbie went on to add: “I’ve got four babies now, four kids. I had my hands full but it’s been incredible as they now think I’m a stay-at-home father.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Robbie for comment.

