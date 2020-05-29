Robbie Williams joins Take That for lockdown concert TONIGHT

Iconic 90's boyband Take That are reuniting for a special lockdown gig tonight.

Robbie Williams , Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will perform a special lockdown concert.

Original band member Jason Orange, who quit the band in 2014, won't be joining the reunion gig.

The pre-recorded concert, filmed from each of the band member's homes, will be available to stream on YouTube.

Take That are rejoining for a one off gig (Credit: Compare The Market)

Viewers can watch the concert from 8pm on Compare The Market's official YouTube page.

Robbie speaks out

The band aims to raise money for two important causes: Music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Crew Relief fund to help out of work concert crew members.

Robbie said of the upcoming gig: "I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again — it's always a pleasure.

"If we can't go to the stadium . . . we'll bring the stadium to us."

Gary, Mark and Howard performing in concert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This will be the first time Robbie is performing with the band since The X Factor final back in December 2018.

Their playlist will include: Greatest Day, Shine, Back For Good, The Flood, Pray, Never Forget, Everything Changes and Rule The World.

However, the latter two songs will only be available to Compare The Market's customers.

This good news comes just a week after personal heartbreak for married dad-of-three Robbie.

He revealed that his dad, Pete Conway, 70, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"We've got a lot of family issues right now"

Robbie told The Mirror: "We've got a lot of family issues right now.

"My dad has got Parkinson's, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness.

"We can't get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away."

Robbie is currently self-isolating in Los Angeles with his wife Ayda Field and their three young children.

His former arch enemy, Oasis star Liam Gallagher, has seemingly quashed his beef with Robbie following the sombering news of his father's health.

Robbie Williams revealed his dad has Parkinson's disease last week (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam tweeted to Robbie: "Oi Robbie balboa...

"...it's LG I hear you got [bleep] going down in your fam I'm sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune LG x."

The pair originally fell out back in 2000 when Noel called Robbie a "fat dancer".

