Rob Rinder smiling
News

Judge Rinder star Rob Rinder shares his ‘profound sadness’ after ‘sudden’ death

His celebrity pals have rallied round

By Gabrielle Rockson

Judge Rinder star Rob Rinder has shared his “profound sadness” after a “sudden” death this week.

Rob, who often appears on Good Morning Britain, revealed that his dog Rocco sadly passed away yesterday (December 1).

The criminal barrister, who is best known as Judge Rinder on TV, took to his Instagram to announce the sad news.

Rob Rinder smiling
Rob Rinder announced the passing of his dog Rocco (Credit: Cover Images)

Judge Rinder star shares ‘profound sadness’

He shared the sad news alongside two pictures of Rocco – one of him as a tiny puppy.

Rob wrote: “My Rocco died suddenly yesterday. He blessed me with a lifetime of loyalty and limitless joy.

“I don’t speak about my private world normally,” he then added.

“But wanted to share my profound sadness with anybody who has ever loved a dog.

“It is the deepest gift of unconditional love imaginable.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Robert Rinder (@robrinder)

Rob Rinder’s followers rally round

Many of Rob’s followers took to his comments section to send their condolences.

One person said: “Anybody who has lost a dog will understand this. They are family members and losing them is truly heartbreaking.

“They love without agenda and as sad as it is when they leave, the years of loyalty and joy they give makes the sadness all worth while. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

A second wrote: “Oh Rob, so incredibly sorry for you loss. The grief of loosing a dog can be overwhelming – they are our secret keepers, our funny bone and our best friends. Sending gentle hugs.”

“I am so very sorry for your loss. I still chuckle when I think of the time Rocco passed wind while sat on your lap in court on the telly,” another wrote.

And a fourth user commented: “Gosh our dogs are like our rocks to love, loyalty and good grace, absolutely understanding your heart break please don’t underestimate the grief if losing our dogs.”

Rob Rinder smiling
Rob received many messages of people sending their condolences (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity friends also sent their well wishes to the TV judge.

Ruth Langsford said: “Oh Rob….I am so, so sorry. Grief is the price we pay for that unconditional love. Sending you the tightest hug ever.”

Gaby Roslin added: “Oh no Rob. I am so so sorry. Sending you huge love darling.”

Louise Minchin wrote: “I am so sorry what a terrible shock and what a sadness for you. Sending you so much love my friend.”

And Arlene Phillips commented: “Rob , It’s so so sad to read this . Polly our beloved Manchester terrier died five years ago and the missing of her never stops. Just sending a virtual hug to you to help heal in some small way your [broken heart].”

Rob’s new TV job

Rob will soon be joining the show Amazing Hotels for its fifth series. He will be taking over from Giles Coren.

The show will follow him and chef Monica Galetti going behind the scenes of some of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

Viewers will see the presenters working alongside staff and exploring each hotel’s day to day runnings.

Read More: Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker in tears as she details her heartbreaking nightly ritual for late husband Tom

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Deaths Good Morning Britain Judge Rinder Pets Rob Rinder

Trending Articles

Kelsey Parker frustrated by Max George's message
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker cries over frustrating message from Max George after Tom’s death
Coronation Street Rovers with Corrie logo
Coronation Street fans horrified by ‘uncomfortable sexual harassment scenes’
Sir Cliff Richard speaks about health fears on This Morning
Sir Cliff Richard makes heartbreaking confession about his health as he details ‘terrifying’ fears
Adam White recently appeared in 24 Hours In Police Custody
Adam White: 24 Hours In Police Custody viewers donate £130,000 to ‘hero’
Charlene White on Loose Women and Jill Scott on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White reveals ‘secret pact’ with winner Jill Scott
Matt Hancock leaving I'm A Celebrity
Matt Hancock news: I’m A Celebrity fans feel ‘sorry’ for MP’s kids amid behaviour during Gina reunion