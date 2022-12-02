Judge Rinder star Rob Rinder has shared his “profound sadness” after a “sudden” death this week.

Rob, who often appears on Good Morning Britain, revealed that his dog Rocco sadly passed away yesterday (December 1).

The criminal barrister, who is best known as Judge Rinder on TV, took to his Instagram to announce the sad news.

Rob Rinder announced the passing of his dog Rocco (Credit: Cover Images)

Judge Rinder star shares ‘profound sadness’

He shared the sad news alongside two pictures of Rocco – one of him as a tiny puppy.

Rob wrote: “My Rocco died suddenly yesterday. He blessed me with a lifetime of loyalty and limitless joy.

“I don’t speak about my private world normally,” he then added.

“But wanted to share my profound sadness with anybody who has ever loved a dog.

“It is the deepest gift of unconditional love imaginable.”

Rob Rinder’s followers rally round

Many of Rob’s followers took to his comments section to send their condolences.

One person said: “Anybody who has lost a dog will understand this. They are family members and losing them is truly heartbreaking.

“They love without agenda and as sad as it is when they leave, the years of loyalty and joy they give makes the sadness all worth while. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

A second wrote: “Oh Rob, so incredibly sorry for you loss. The grief of loosing a dog can be overwhelming – they are our secret keepers, our funny bone and our best friends. Sending gentle hugs.”

“I am so very sorry for your loss. I still chuckle when I think of the time Rocco passed wind while sat on your lap in court on the telly,” another wrote.

And a fourth user commented: “Gosh our dogs are like our rocks to love, loyalty and good grace, absolutely understanding your heart break please don’t underestimate the grief if losing our dogs.”

Rob received many messages of people sending their condolences (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity friends also sent their well wishes to the TV judge.

Ruth Langsford said: “Oh Rob….I am so, so sorry. Grief is the price we pay for that unconditional love. Sending you the tightest hug ever.”

Gaby Roslin added: “Oh no Rob. I am so so sorry. Sending you huge love darling.”

Louise Minchin wrote: “I am so sorry what a terrible shock and what a sadness for you. Sending you so much love my friend.”

And Arlene Phillips commented: “Rob , It’s so so sad to read this . Polly our beloved Manchester terrier died five years ago and the missing of her never stops. Just sending a virtual hug to you to help heal in some small way your [broken heart].”

Rob’s new TV job

Rob will soon be joining the show Amazing Hotels for its fifth series. He will be taking over from Giles Coren.

The show will follow him and chef Monica Galetti going behind the scenes of some of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

Viewers will see the presenters working alongside staff and exploring each hotel’s day to day runnings.

