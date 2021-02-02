Rita Ora has arrived in Australia and has to reportedly quarantine for 14 days.

The 30-year-old singer was apparently marched out of Sydney Airport by armed police this week, where she was then taken to her hotel.

She is currently Down Under ahead of her stint as a judge on The Voice Australia.

Rita Ora will quarantine in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Rita Ora ‘should be removed as judge after lockdown party,’ say fans

What happened to Rita Ora?

According to The Sun, The Masked Singer judge received the usual treatment set in place for all travellers.

Border agents and Australian Federal Police oversaw the process.

There was nothing she could do to avoid having to properly quarantine

A source told the publication: “Rita travelled first class, with all the trimmings of private lounges and VIP suites.

“There was nothing she could do to avoid having to properly quarantine.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Rita for comment.

The Masked Singer judge is currently in Oz (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it’s believed that the star will be staying at the five star Meriton Suits Pitt Street hotel.

Furthermore, her meals will be provided entirely by room service.

Rita breaks lockdown rules

Rita’s trip follows shortly after she faced criticism for failing to follow the UK government’s quarantine rules.

It came after the musician travelled back from Egypt in November and failed to self-isolate on her return.

Rita will appear on The Voice in Australia (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Apologising in a statement, she said: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company.

“My travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.”

Furthermore, Rita added: “I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow Government advice. I apologise again, unreservedly.”

Read more: The Masked Singer: Alan Carr should replace Rita Ora, say viewers

In addition, the star also broke lockdown rules to celebrate her 30th birthday in November.

Rita’s security team allegedly offered Casa Cruz in Notting Hill £5,000 to host an intimate birthday party.

Meanwhile, the country was in the middle of a national lockdown at the time.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.