Calls for Rishi Sunak to resign ‘with immediate effect’ as he’s filmed appearing to joke about trans women

Rishi Sunak had been caught on camera appearing to joke about trans women, with Brits demanding that the Prime Minister resigns “with immediate effect”.

The leaked video was shared by PinkNews last night (June 18) and reportedly shows Sunak making fun of Lib Dem leader Ed Davey for supporting trans rights. He is also said to be heard joking about “women having penises”.

Now, after watching the video, Brits are demanding that he resign as Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak urged to resign over leaked video ‘mocking’ trans women

According to PinkNews, the footage is from a party with the 1922 Committee on June 5. The 1922 Committee is a group of all-Conservative MPs that meets weekly when Parliament is sitting.

In the leaked recording, Sunak can reportedly be heard to say: “Over the same period of time, you might have noticed Ed Davey has been very busy. Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises.”

The comment was met with raucous laughter from Tory MPs.

He then continued, poking fun at the uproar he caused with his comments about all pupils being made to study maths until they are 18. “You’ll all know that I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology.”

‘You wouldn’t make jokes about other marginalised people’

The person who shared the video with PinkNews told the publication: “The veneer of freedom of speech publicly is one thing but to make jokes in private, it’s another thing altogether. You wouldn’t make jokes about other marginalised people the way he did about trans people.”

They then went on to claim: “There was laughter, there were quite a few younger attendees who looked visibly uncomfortable.”

Brits react to Sunak’s comments

Brits are now calling for the PM’s resignation. India Willoughby led the calls for change: “General Election NOW, you disgusting little man,” she said.

Another added: “What a horrible insufferable little person. Absolutely unfit to lead anything never mind a government!!!” A third commented: “Hey @RishiSunak, your resignation will be accepted. The fact that you think that behind close doors you can mock the people you are in power to serve shows your true colours. You and your party have to go!”

Another added: “We need a #GeneralElectionNow and remove this vile bunch.” Others agreed and called for his immediate resignation. “What a hideous creature to be leading our country. Resign with immediate effect,” another urged.

