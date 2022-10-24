Divided Brits demand a general election as next Prime Minister is announced

Rishi Sunak has become the next Prime Minister today.

Following Liz Truss‘ resignation last week, a brief leadership race began.

With the results now in, Rishi has been declared the winner and will take over from Truss.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, announced at 2pm that he had only received “one valid nomination” and it was for Rishi Sunak.

He said: “Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative Party.”

As the news broke on social media, Brits rushed to share their opinion.

Many urged the Tories to call for a general election, despite one being unlikely to take place in the near future.

Rishi Sunak has become the next Prime Minister of the UK (Credit: Splashnews)

Brits make plea for general election as Rishi Sunak declared PM

“Any chance we can also have some democracy? He has no mandate from the electorate. In addition, the party has rowed back on key 2019 manifesto pledges (e.g. fracking),” ranted one Brit. “It’s time for a General Election.”

A second tweeted: “Rishi Sunak is the fourth – yes, FOURTH – consecutive Tory PM ushered in without an election. They aren’t even asking their own party members anymore. A General Election must be called. Or democracy is dead in Britain.”

“Your first act as Prime Minister should be to call a general election, let the public choose the party best placed to sort the country out,” insisted a third Brit.

A fourth angry user tweeted: “A Prime Minister was installed without a single member of the public voting. Democracy is dead in the United Kingdom. There needs to be a General Election now. @RishiSunak has no mandate.”

However, others were thrilled as one tweeted: “I wanted him before. I’m glad it’s him. Let’s go Rishi!!”

Another said: “@RishiSunak congratulations. I’m glad it’s you.”

JUST IN: @RishiSunak has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/Oa52WWwFck — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, current and former cabinet members have rushed to congratulate Rishi Sunak for winning the leadership contest.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Huge congratulations to Rishi Sunak. He is exactly the Prime Minister we need.

“All of those who know Rishi well know he has the integrity, ability and experience to lead our country in these troubled times.”

Sajid Javid added: “Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming the new leader of the Conservatives.

“We face huge challenges, but he has the skill and experience to bring the stability we need.”

Rishi became the Prime Minister after his rival, Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race.

Rishi will be taking over from Liz Truss, who stepped down last week (Credit: Splashnews)

Penny Mordaunt steps down

She said in a statement on Monday that it was “clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today”.

“They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country,” she explained. “As a result, we have now chosen our next prime minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party.”

“There is much work to be done,” she added.

