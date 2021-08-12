Rip-Off Britain star Gloria Hunniford was once “angry” after discovering a cancer drug may have helped her daughter Caron.

Caron sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2004, aged just 41.

She left her two sons behind, Gabriel and Charles.

Four years after Caron died, a doctor approached Gloria. He had some news that would be a bitter pill for the star to swallow.

What did Gloria say about her daughter in a resurfaced interview?

“I was a Cancer Research dinner one evening when a consultant came into the room and unveiled this amazing new drug,” she explained during an interview on GMB in 2015.

“After the presentation, he came over and said that while he was giving his speech, he couldn’t help but think that this drug had come along four years too late for my daughter.

“If she’d had the benefit of this drug when she was ill, she could sill still be alive.

“When I was told this, I remember feeling so angry and frustrated. However, Caron was given the prognosis of living for just a year and a half, she went on to survive for seven years.”

She added at the time: “And that’s terrific.”

Gloria went on to share at the time that she would still think of Caron “hundreds of times” a day.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘Do you still think of Caron very often?'” the TV star added.

“I was like, ‘Are you mad?’ I think of my daughter hundreds of times a day. Every day. I try to cling to the positives as well as the negatives. But I suppose the negatives are part of my healing process.”

Caron famously presented Blue Peter during her career, and also had spots on shows such as This Morning.

