Rio Ferdinand slams troll who accused wife Kate of having too much time on her hands

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at a troll for claiming his wife Kate has much more time on her hands than the average person.

Like most Instagram users, former TOWIE star Kate posts about everything from her outfit choices and home cooking to working out with her husband and having fun with her stepchildren.

On Thursday (April 23), she posted a snap of a trousers-and-vest combo that showed off her toned midriff.

Claims she has 'more time on her hands'

"Happy Thursday everyone," Kate wrote in the caption. "I realised I have worn black every day for four weeks, switching it up today... wonder how long these trousers stay clean for?"

Her fans gushed over the look, with one writing: "Beautiful, inside and out." Another told her: "I need some cute tops like this one."

But one follower had a bit more to say, commenting: "She looks amazing, doesn't she! But c'mon, give yourself, and others, a break. It is so much easier for her than us 'normal' folk. She has a gym at home, probably a PT, more time on her hands than I certainly have."

Any more she could be getting on with?

As reported by the Sun, the comment, which appears to have since been deleted, continued: "Getting a bit fed up with these 'celebrities', and I use that term loosely, showing off their svelte, toned bodies. Does it inspire others or does it make people feel worse about themselves? I'm not too sure!!"

And it seems Rio couldn't let the accusations levelled at Kate slide. He stepped in to set the record straight.

What did Rio say?

Outraged, Rio responded: "More time on her hands? Three kids, homeschooling, her own work, keeping on top of the daily jobs in the house like cleaning and cooking... just a few there... Any more she could be getting on with?"

Rio Ferdinand slammed a follower who claimed Kate has too much time on her hands (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

It follows a touching tribute to Rio's mum that Kate shared on Instagram.

Last week (Tuesday, April 14), Kate paid tribute to Janice on what would have been her birthday.

She wished her own dad a happy 60th birthday before sharing a throwback photo of Rio as a kid alongside his mum, who died in 2017. She wrote with a heart emoji: "And Happy Birthday to one of our special angels."

