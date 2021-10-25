Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he has been taken into hospital.

The 42-year-old former footballer shared a snap of himself in A&E on Sunday night (October 24).

While he didn’t disclose any medical details, Rio managed to poke fun at Manchester United’s shock defeat to Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand in hospital

In the photo, the dad-of-four was seen lying in his hospital bed.

Rio sported a pair of white shorts as he lay next to a blue curtain.

Alongside the photo, he penned: “Sat in A&E watching this… FFS. #MUNLIV.”

Sat in A&E watching this… FFS

The post followed shortly after Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool.

Rio’s former team lost at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, the footballer is yet to disclose the reason behind his hospital visit.

What else has Rio been up to?

Besides from football commentating, Rio is a busy dad to four kids.

Rio firstly welcomed children Tia, Tate and Lorenz, whose mother Rebecca died of breast cancer in 2015.

Meanwhile, he also shares baby son Cree with new wife Kate Ferdinand.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child in December last year.

Following Cree’s birth, Kate opened up on the struggles she faced after becoming a first-time mum.

At the time, Kate’s anxiety reached an “all time high” and she constantly felt overwhelmed.

Opening up on Instagram, she explained: “A mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep have well and truly got me.

“I feel like I’m a robot going through the same routine daily, feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake and repeat.”

Kate added: “I feel so lucky to have just welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, some people never get to experience this amazing feeling, but my emotions and anxiety are at an all time high… all my coping mechanisms I’ve learnt over the years to keep my anxiety at bay I can’t utilise.

“A workout, a long walk, some alone time. Everything passes, and I know too this soon shall pass, I’m just in it right now.

“This is all new to me as I never normally talk openly with how I’m feeling on here in the present, I always open up when I’m feeling better or it leaves me feeling really vulnerable… but your messages made me feel so much better last time and not alone.”

Rio and Kate went public with their romance in 2017, shortly after her departure from The Only Way Is Essex.

