Ricky Tomlinson has revealed that his brother has died from coronavirus in a public information video.

In it, the former Brookside and Royle Family star, 81, urges people to get a test and save “your loved ones around you”.

Not being able to get to a test centre doesn't mean you can't get tested. Actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson shares his passionate plea after one of his brothers sadly passes away.#LetsGetTested Liverpool ➡️ https://t.co/yUnIear8iA pic.twitter.com/f0qPRdNTav — Liverpool City Council | #LetsGetTested (@lpoolcouncil) November 20, 2020

What did Ricky Tomlinson say about his brother in the video?

Ricky appeared in a video for Liverpool City Council, urging people to send away for a coronavirus testing kit.

He said in the video: “I sent away for one of these Covid testing kits.

“I’ve done it and I’m sending it back. Then, I’m going to send for another one and repeat it again, do the test and send it back.

“It’s so important.”

Ricky Tomlinson urged people to get a test (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Ricky say?

Ricky then issued a stark warning for those who haven’t been testing.

“Covid is a killer,” he said. “I know only too well because one of my brothers has just died from Covid-19.

Save your life and your loved ones around you.

“Don’t let it happen to you.

“Send away for your kit today, and do what you’re supposed to do. Save your life and your loved ones around you.”

He did not reveal which of his three brothers died from the virus.

Ricky revealed the sad news in a video for Liverpool City Council (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Why did Ricky record the message?

Liverpool has seen huge surges of coronavirus cases in the past month or so.

Subsequently, the city in the northwest of England introduced a pilot scheme for mass testing in a bid to identify those without symptoms.

Asymptomatic people have been urged to get a test without an appointment on the new scheme.

Liverpool has also trialled ‘lateral flow’ rapid tests, which provide results in under an hour.

Ricky Tomlinson became a household name on The Royle Family (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Who is Ricky Tomlinson?

Father-of-three Ricky was born in 1939.

After working as a plasterer, he became a household name playing Bobby Grant in Liverpool-based soap, Brookside.

After a memorable role in ITV crime drama Cracker, he then appeared in BBC sitcom The Royle Family as grumpy dad, Jim Royle.

This is the role that catapulted him to international fame, and he won a British Comedy Award and National Television Award for the role.

He has three brothers – Albert, David and Ronnie.

