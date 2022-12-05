Richard Osman celebrated his wedding over the weekend in a surprise ceremony surrounded by his friends and family.

The Pointless and House of Games star married fiancée Ingrid Oliver in a “magical, joyful” day.

And, celebrating his nuptials with his fans, Richard shared the first picture from his big day this morning (December 5).

Richard Osman wedding: A ‘magical, joyful day’

The much-loved TV personality tied the knot on Saturday (December 3).

He married fiancée Ingrid Oliver surrounded by their “wonderful” friends and family.

Tweeting about the celebration, Richard declared: “The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100.”

He then added: “Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We’re so, so happy.”

In the picture, Richard and Ingrid can be seen beaming from ear-to-ear as they exit their wedding ceremony.

The pair are hand in hand, which Richard wearing a blue suit with a red rose on his lapel.

Ingrid looked absolutely beautiful in a long white gown, fitted to the knee and with gorgeous puff sleeves.

She teamed her dress with a string of pearls and a classy all-white bouquet.

Famous friends send their congratulations

Richard and Ingrid’s famous friends were quick to send their well wishes to the happy couple.

Victoria Derbyshire said: “A. MAZE. ING. So many congratulations to you both! How wonderful.”

Aled Jones commented: “Congratulations to you both.”

John Thomson also sent the couple his “congratulations”.

Rylan Clark also tweeted, saying “congrats” and adding the red love heart emoji.

Dawn French also commented and said: “MASSIVE CONGRATS!!!!”

Anita Rani said: “Congratulations to you both. Gorgeous photo.”

More details of Richard Osman’s wedding

Last month, Richard revealed his wedding would be “very un-showbizzy”.

However, reports suggest the couple’s choice of venue was full of glamour.

The pair reportedly tied the knot at Goodwood House, the Duke of Richmond’s West Sussex seat.

It’s known for the Glorious Goodwood horse race meeting and the annual Festival of Speed.

Who is Richard Osman’s new wife?

Ingrid is perhaps best known for her role as Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who.

Richard and Ingrid announced their engagement in May after two years of dating.

They met on Richard’s game show House Of Games, in which four celebrities compete with each other in a series of daily challenges.

Richard previously told Hello! “Ingrid came on House of Games. I knew who she was through social media.

“We’d never met – I had never met her. I had a little twinkle in my eye, I’ll admit that,” he said.

Richard then added: “She came on, we filmed that day together. Our first date is completely on camera. After filming, I was thinking, how can I ask her for a drink, this is difficult.”

