Richard Madeley slams 'profoundly unfair' quarantine rules for the over-70s

Television presenter Richard Madeley has hit out at the government's request for over 70s to quarantine for 12 weeks.

The Richard and Judy star, 63, believes it is "profoundly unfair" that he won't be able to leave the house with his wife Judy Finnigan, 71.

Read more: Kate Middleton giggles and coos as she meets newborn virtually

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "Because I am 63 that would mean Judy and I couldn’t go out together. It’s ludicrous."

He went on to say that he believes that the government was unfairly targeting one at-risk group - the over 70s - while ignoring others.

Richard has taken offence to not being able to go out in public with Judy (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

This includes asthma sufferers, those with other pre-existing conditions and those of BAME ethnicity.

He added: "I think it's profoundly unfair."

Read more: Amanda Holden wows fans with striking new hair makeover

Judy received a quarantine letter from Health Secretary Matt Hancock, which requests over-70s stay indoors for at least 12 weeks.

It is estimated 1.28 million people in the UK have received the letter to date.

Matthew Hancock originally announced plans for the letter back in March.

He told Sky News: "The first thing we're going to do is set out exactly what conditions that applies to.

Richad and Judy have been married since 1986 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"We expect about 1.4 million people to then get a communication from the NHS to say that they are part of this and what they need to do."

'Wallowing'

Judy appears to be finding the coronavirus pandemic just as challenging as her spouse is.

Read more: Holly Willoughby announces she is quitting Celebrity Juice

In her column for the Daily Express she complains about "wallowing" news coverage.

She writes: "Sometimes if feels uncomfortably as if TV news is wallowing in tragedy, not simply reporting it."

She continues: "Do we really need to be shown so many interviews with the terribly distressed relatives of those who've lost their struggle with the virus?

Richard and Judy on the This Morning sofa (Image credit: ITV)

"Surely we all know what grief does to us? It makes us weep; it makes us despair."

'Exploitative'

She even adds that she finds the extensive news coverage of COVID-19 to be "exploitative".

The telly star explains: "Repeatedly showing it as items three and four of that night's news running order seems well, I'm sorry to say it: exploitative."

Richard and Judy hosted their hugely popular shows up to 2009, and have been reappearing together on This Morning since last year.

Do you agree with Richard? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.