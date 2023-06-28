Sad confession Richard Keys’ wife Julia made about affair as he marries daughter’s friend

Richard Keys married his new wife, Lucie Rose – his daughter’s best friend who is 30 years his junior – on the weekend. The disgraced Sky Sports presenter left his wife of 34 years for Lucie.

Now, the sad confession Richard’s former wife made about the affair has been revealed.

Richard got married over the weekend (Credit: beIN Sports / YouTube)

Richard Keys marries new wife 30 years his junior

On Saturday, Richard tied the knot with Lucie Rose – his daughter’s best friend who is 30 years his junior. The couple met while Richard was in Doha working for beIN Sports.

Richard, who was married at the time, reportedly began an affair with Lucie – bringing an end to his 35-year marriage with Julia.

The former Sky Sports presenter spoke to The Sun ahead of the wedding. “I’m a very lucky man, although feeling a bit nervous. We’re heading off to Canada for our honeymoon which is a bit different,” he said.

“Richard and Lucie tried to keep the wedding as low-key as possible so decided to have it on a private estate,” a source told the publication.

Julia spoke out about Richard’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Richard Keys ex-wife speaks out

Julia, Richard’s ex-wife, spoke out about his affair in her book, The MANScript – an infidelity survival guide.

“Richard’s affair didn’t just devastate my world, but the world of our children Jemma and Josh too. It is only now, two years on, that he has admitted he did have an affair with Lucie, as well as acknowledging his deceit and the damage it has caused,” she wrote.

“For a year and a half he was telling me it was all in my head, that I was imagining it, that I was going mad — lines that I now realise nearly every man comes up with when having an affair,” she then wrote.

The mother-of-two was recovering from cancer during Richard’s affair (Credit: ITV)

Julia Keys’ cancer battle

Julia then went on to say that she had beaten thyroid cancer prior to Richard’s affair. She had also been nursing her mother through her final cancer battle, as well as her father’s dementia diagnosis.

She also explained that she had urged her estranged husband to have an operation fix a blocked artery. If he hadn’t had the operation, it could have killed him. After the operation, Julia claims Richard asked for her back.

“Richard was lying in hospital near death’s door from a heart artery defect after I had insisted on an early operation which saved his life. He was telling me he wanted me back, that we could save our marriage. Yet he’d had dinner with Lucie just the night before the op,” she said.

She rejected his desire for reconciliation.

