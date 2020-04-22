Richard Gere, 70, 'secretly welcomes second child with his wife'

Richard Gere has reportedly welcomed his second child with his wife Alejandra Silva.

The Hollywood actor, 70, and Alejandra, 37, announced they were expecting another baby in November last year.

Now, Spanish magazine HOLA! has confirmed they've become parents again to a baby boy.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the publication, the couple are bonding with their new son at their ranch on Pound Ridge, just outside New York.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Richard for comment.

Richard and Alejandra are already parents to their son Alexander, one.

Meanwhile, the couple both have children from previous marriages.

Pretty Woman star Richard is dad to 20-year-old Homer, whose mother is actress Carey Lowell.

Spanish publicist Alejandra also has a son, Albert, who was born in 2012.

The couple are also parents to son Alexander (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple wed in April of 2018 in New York.

'I'm the happiest man in the universe'

Speaking to Hello! magazine at the time, Richard said: "I’m the happiest man in the universe.

"How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook. And who makes the best salads in the world!"

Alejandra added: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love!"

She said "not a day goes by" that Richard "doesn't mention how important I am to him".

The couple married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2016 she explained how the film icon became her real life "hero."

Alejandra told a Spanish magazine: "I was a little lost, without light, and meeting him gave sense to my life.

"I felt like someone was stretching out his hand and showing me the true path."

