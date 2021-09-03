Richard E Grant has revealed his wife of 35 years, Joan Washington, has sadly died.

The 64-year-old actor shared the devastating news on Twitter today (September 3), calling Joan the “love of his life”.

The couple married in 1986 and share daughter Olivia together.

Richard E Grant has revealed his beloved wife has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard E Grant announces wife Joan Washington’s death

The star confirmed the news on social media, alongside a video of the pair dancing.

Richard lovingly gazed at his wife in the clip, as he sweetly sang to her.

Alongside the post, he penned: “ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of your life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

“To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

In addition, Richard also added a string of broken heart emojis.

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

Fans rushed to support the star following the heartbreaking news.

One replied: “So very sorry to read this, Richard. After 38 years spent together with your beloved soul mate. Sending much love to you and your daughter today.”

Another wrote: “Oh my goodness… what very sad news. Much love to you. Your joy in your partnership was so clear to all.”

Read more: Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies aged 61 following a short illness

A third shared: “Very sorry to hear this Richard. My thoughts are with you.”

Actress Dawn French added: “Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her & were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to @RichardEGrant & all the family.”

Furthermore, Tamzin Outhwaite posted: “Oh Richard, I am so sorry. From afar yours looked like the most beautiful love affair. Sending you and Olivia my deepest condolences.”

Richard and Joan share daughter Olivia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who was Richard’s beloved wife?

Joan, who passed away on Thursday (September 2), worked in the film industry as a voice coach.

The couple welcomed daughter Olivia together, while Richard is a stepdad to Joan’s son Tom.

Before their daughter was born, Joan suffered three devastating miscarriages.

Read more: Jane McDonald speaks candidly about grief and her ‘shock’ year as she admits ‘love never dies’

They also had a daughter called Tiffany, who passed away shortly after being born prematurely.

Speaking about meeting his wife, Richard once said: “She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes. She seemed fairly frenetic.

“I thought that she was really cute and all that. It was December 1982.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.