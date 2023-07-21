Richard E Grant shares devastating loss less than two years on from tragic death of his wife

Richard E Grant announced that his mother had died yesterday (Thursday, July 20). The devastating news comes less than two years on from the tragic death of his wife, Joan.

The legendary actor took to social media to share the news last night.

Complicated gratitude to my Mother, who died this morning at the age of 93, for giving me the Gift of Life. pic.twitter.com/wWnQF9yc0J — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) July 20, 2023

Richard E Grant announces the death of his mother

Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old actor uploaded a lengthy video for his 350.8k followers to see.

“Complicated gratitude to my Mother, who died this morning at the age of 93, for giving me the Gift of Life,” Richard captioned the video.

In the video, he said: “During a filming break this morning I saw that I had eight missed calls from Africa and knew weirdly why, which proved to be that my 93-year-old mother died this morning.”

He then continued, saying: “We had an incredibly complicated relationship, and she was somebody that for me anyway, was emotionally withdrawn, withheld her approval of anything.”

Richard discussed his mother on social media (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Richard E Grant discusses ‘complicated’ relationship with his mother

The Doctor Who and Downton Abbey star then continued. “So nothing was ever quite good enough, but what that proved to be was a great motor for ambition and determination to try and prove yourself to be the best you possibly can, and ironically whatever she demanded she got. Applause, approval from everybody around her, including me,” he said.

“I went to stay with her for a couple of weeks, six weeks after my wife had died, with Covid restrictions being lifted, and she sent me a very terse email at the end of the trip, saying ‘I regret to say your visit was an absolute disaster, we only have two things in common, books and classical music’,” he continued.

“She was very physically untactile, I’ve gone the opposite extreme, and been a very tactile and loving father and husband in response to that,” he then said.

Richard’s follower sent their condolences (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans send their support

Richard then said: “Do I feel sadness that she has died? I feel resignation more than anything. But most of all gratitude for her having given me life.”

Plenty of Richard’s fans and followers took to the replies to send him their condolences.

“And what an amazing life she gave you, my heart goes out to you and all who knew her,” one follower said. “I love you for this sentiment,” another said.

She was very physically untactile, I’ve gone the opposite extreme.

“Sorry for your loss, lovely thoughts of gratitude for a complicated relationship that helped make the decisions for your relationships. Always a silver lining!” a third wrote.

The sad news comes less than two years after the death of Richard’s wife, Joan Washington. Joan passed away aged 71 in September 2021 following a battle with lung cancer. The couple were married for 35 years – which Richard described as being the “ride of a lifetime”.

They shared one daughter, as well as Joan’s son from a previous relationship.

