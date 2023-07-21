Richard E Grant looking stern
News

Richard E Grant shares devastating loss less than two years on from tragic death of his wife

Richard took to Twitter to share the news

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Richard E Grant announced that his mother had died yesterday (Thursday, July 20). The devastating news comes less than two years on from the tragic death of his wife, Joan.

The legendary actor took to social media to share the news last night.

Richard E Grant announces the death of his mother

Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old actor uploaded a lengthy video for his 350.8k followers to see.

“Complicated gratitude to my Mother, who died this morning at the age of 93, for giving me the Gift of Life,” Richard captioned the video.

In the video, he said: “During a filming break this morning I saw that I had eight missed calls from Africa and knew weirdly why, which proved to be that my 93-year-old mother died this morning.”

He then continued, saying: “We had an incredibly complicated relationship, and she was somebody that for me anyway, was emotionally withdrawn, withheld her approval of anything.”

Richard E Grant smiling
Richard discussed his mother on social media (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Richard E Grant discusses ‘complicated’ relationship with his mother

The Doctor Who and Downton Abbey star then continued. “So nothing was ever quite good enough, but what that proved to be was a great motor for ambition and determination to try and prove yourself to be the best you possibly can, and ironically whatever she demanded she got. Applause, approval from everybody around her, including me,” he said.

“I went to stay with her for a couple of weeks, six weeks after my wife had died, with Covid restrictions being lifted, and she sent me a very terse email at the end of the trip, saying ‘I regret to say your visit was an absolute disaster, we only have two things in common, books and classical music’,” he continued.

“She was very physically untactile, I’ve gone the opposite extreme, and been a very tactile and loving father and husband in response to that,” he then said.

Richard E Grant smiling
Richard’s follower sent their condolences (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans send their support

Richard then said: “Do I feel sadness that she has died? I feel resignation more than anything. But most of all gratitude for her having given me life.”

Plenty of Richard’s fans and followers took to the replies to send him their condolences.

“And what an amazing life she gave you, my heart goes out to you and all who knew her,” one follower said. “I love you for this sentiment,” another said.

She was very physically untactile, I’ve gone the opposite extreme.

“Sorry for your loss, lovely thoughts of gratitude for a complicated relationship that helped make the decisions for your relationships. Always a silver lining!” a third wrote.

The sad news comes less than two years after the death of Richard’s wife, Joan Washington. Joan passed away aged 71 in September 2021 following a battle with lung cancer. The couple were married for 35 years – which Richard described as being the “ride of a lifetime”.

They shared one daughter, as well as Joan’s son from a previous relationship.

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘shamed’ by BAFTA co-host Richard E Grant following blunder

Richard E Grant’s Pocketful Of Happiness…And Co-Hosting The BAFTAs! | This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Richard E Grant

Trending Articles

Kelsey Parker smiling
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘back with her ex’: ‘She couldn’t ignore her feelings for him’
Nick Benedict / Days Of Our Lives
Days Of Our Lives star Nick Benedict dies on 77th birthday following post-surgery complications
Aadi and Courtney kissing on a backdrop of Coronation Street
‘I won’t be watching Aadi’s raunchy scenes with my parents!’ says Coronation Star Adam Hussain
Aadi and Courtney on a background of Coronation Street
Coronation Street newcomer Stephanie Davis says her new role was ‘meant to be’!
Prince Harry biting lip
Prince Harry’s sad ‘wish’ for Archie and Lilibet: ‘It must be hard for him’
Emmerdale's Gail, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fan theory on Gail’s true identity – and evil plot