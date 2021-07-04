Richard Branson’s daughter Holly says she identified as a boy for seven years.

Holly, 39, said in a recent interview that from the age of four to the age of eleven she saw herself as a boy.

She says she wanted to be just like her younger brother, Sam, who is now 36.

Speaking on the Natalie Pinkham In The Pink Podcast with her dad and brother she made the surprising revelation.

The married mum-of-three explained: “I, at the age of four, decided I was a boy. It wasn’t that I wanted to be a boy, it was that I was a boy.

“It was just after my brother was born and I don’t know whether looking back on it now it was some sort of psychological thing that a boy was born and was getting lots of attention and I wanted to be like him.

“I stood up to pee, I dressed like a boy, I even gave myself different male names.”

She went on to say that her behaviour seemed rather “unusual” at the time – but luckily she had her family’s full support.

Holly continued: “This wasn’t just a quick thing that stopped after a few months or years, it lasted until I was nearly 11.

“It was quite unusual, especially because it was nearly 40 years ago.

“I was so lucky to have parents that were really accepting of it, that they didn’t question any of it, they let me be who I wanted to be.”

But she says she reached a turning point aged 11, when she asked for a dress for Christmas.

She said: “When I was 11, I asked my mum for a dress for Christmas.

“She thought, ‘I’m not going to give Holly a dress from me as it feels too pressurised’, so she got one of our family friends to get me a dress and they did and that was the turning point. From then on, I was back to being female Holly.”

Holly worked as a junior doctor before joining her father at Virgin in 2008.

She is now predicted to take over her billionaire father’s business once he retires.

