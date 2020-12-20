Richard Blackwood has revealed his beloved mum has died following a long-term battle with cancer.

The 48-year-old former EastEnders star opened up on his mum’s heartbreaking final moments on Instagram today (December 20).

Alongside a series of photographs, Richard called his mum Juliet Giscombe the “strongest woman he knew” after battling cancer on three separate occasions.

Richard Blackwood pays tribute to his late mum

The actor wrote: “I post and write this with a heavy heart this morning! I never put too much up over the last few weeks but my close friends and family knew my mum was fighting her 3rd battle with cancer!

“She passed away in my arms last night in front of my sister, my niece and my son!! I’m not going to spend too many words on here cause I just don’t feel too but I want to thank everyone that was supporting, that was reaching out, even those that just checked in on a how are you in this time!!!

“I want you to know that will never be forgotten and I appreciate you!!!!”

Richard, who supported Juliet throughout her health struggles, concluded his emotional post by thanking his late mum.

He went on: “I shall finish on this my mum was the strongest woman I know and to the very end never complained!

“Always pushing her kids and grandkids to keep going and not have any redeye or hate in your heart, hence why a lot of you saw me acting in this time or performing doing stand up and trying to make others smile when I wasn’t smiling!

She passed away in my arms last night in front of my sister, my niece and my son

“The reason I still say God is good because he is that’s how mum raised us!

“Mum your watching over us now but I’m honoured to be your son. Love you.”

What did fans say?

Richard’s celebrity pals rushed to show their support.

Keith Lemon commented: “Sending you love and magical powers mate.”

Coleen Nolan said: “So so sorry for your loss, I remember meeting her at DOI, she was so so lovely.”

Ore Oduba added: “She must be incredibly proud of you RB. I’m so sorry for yours and your family’s loss, she was obviously a remarkable woman. Sending you our very best.”

The news comes months after Richard, who currently appears in Hollyoaks, opened up about his suicide attempt in 2003.

During an interview on Instagram, he said: “In terms of the suicide and only the people that were really there know. I don’t have it now and it’s way past, I tried to shoot myself.”

Thankfully, Richard went on to say how his now ex-girlfriend Samia Stokes managed to save his life.

He added: “She ran back in and knocked it out of my hand before I pulled it. We are tussling with it. She took it off me and I’ll never forget she said, ‘I’ll do it first they you do it’.

“And that was it. I got rid of it. That is what happened.”

