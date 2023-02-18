Rhod Gilbert gives cancer update as he reveals where the disease was and how he couldn’t ‘speak or breathe’

Rhod Gilbert has given an update on his cancer diagnosis, revealing where in his body it was and how it left him unable to speak or breathe.

The Welsh comedian has warned how the disease can come for anybody, joking that it ‘[blank]ed him off’.

He was back on the telly last night (Friday, February 17) for the first time since he was diagnosed.

Speaking on the National Comedy Awards, which was in aid of Stand up 2 Cancer, Rhod explained how it started.

In the pre-recorded segment, DIY SOS host Rhod said: “I couldn’t speak or breathe and I was postponing and cancelling tour shows, I had terrible spasms in my face and a lot of tightness in my muscles.

“Couldn’t get to the bottom of it, turns out after a biopsy of this lump in my neck that I have something called head and neck cancer, cancer of the head, sounded pretty serious.”

He joked that the stage four diagnosis ‘[blank]ed him off’. Rhod said he thought he had “life-long immunity” after being a patron for a cancer charity.

The 54-year-old said: “I’ve led five fundraising treks all over the world, I do stand-up comedy nights to raise money, I hosted quizzes… it’s been a big part of my life for the last 10 years, so imagine my surprise when I was diagnosed with cancer.

“Which [blank]ed me off no end, because I thought I’d have life-long immunity! Apparently not.

“Apparently you’re just as likely to get cancer even if you spend your time fundraising for a cancer hospital. Anyway, I did get it, and it turns out it can come for anybody.”

He also said that he spotted the lump on his neck when he was in Cuba doing fundraising work for the Velindre Cancer Centre charity.

Rhod added: “The other irony is that I was in Cuba on a trek, fundraising for this cancer centre when the first [blank] lump popped up in my neck. I literally left as a patron and came back as a patient.”

But after surgery, daily radiotherapy and chemotherapy, he is beginning to recover, saying he’s “coming back”.

He is planning on leading a fundraising trek to Morocco, adding: “I’m feeling optimistic and weirdly I’m feeling really happy and really positive.”

