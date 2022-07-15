DIY SOS host Rhod Gilbert to ‘disappear for a while’ as he has cancer treatment

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed that he has cancer.

The Never Mind the Buzzcocks and DIY SOS star 53, revealed the news on his Facebook page but hasn’t shared what kind of cancer he has.

The TV funnyman told fans that he is getting treatment at a cancer centre in Wales.

Rhod Gilbert has revealed that he has cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing the tough news on Facebook, Rhod said: “While I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands.

“The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone…but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.

“As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.”

Rhod went on to share that he will be leaving the spotlight for a while so he can focus on his treatment.

He revealed he won’t be commenting further until he’s recovered, but thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further. At least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery,” added the star.

Meanwhile, Velindre Cancer Centre said in a statement on its Facebook page: “Rhod has become a special member of our Velindre family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time.”

Rhod Gilbert hasn’t revealed what type of cancer he has (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Comedian postpones UK tour

The comedian announced last week that he would be forced to postpone his latest tour.

“I had sincerely hoped to go ahead with all dates as scheduled,” he said at the time. “I’m afraid that is not going to be possible. I am due to have surgery next week and will be hanging up my boots for a while whilst I recuperate.”

Rhod previously took over from Nick Knowles on DIY SOS.

He’s also known for appearing on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week.

