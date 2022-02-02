Remembering Sir Captain Tom Moore on the first anniversary of his death

Wednesday February 2 marks the first anniversary of Sir Captain Tom Moore’s death.

The icon was 100 years old when he passed away with Covid-19 last year.

During the UK’s first national lockdown in April 2020, Captain Tom became an inspiration and a beacon of hope as he paced his garden, to raise money for the NHS.

His family have continued his fundraising since he died, so what are they planning to mark the anniversary?

How are Sir Captain Tom Moore’s family marking the anniversary of his death?

Sir Caption Thomas Moore’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, looks after most of her late father’s charity interests including The Captain Moore Foundation.

Nothing has been officially announced about the anniversary of Sir Tom’s death but Hannah recently launched a new initiative.

She announced on social media that she was teaming the Foundation up with a collection of other charities for Feet First February.

Along with Her Spirit UK, The Captain Moore Foundation and Hannah are encouraging people to walk 150 minutes outside each week.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Hannah said: “We are aiming to walk 150 minutes outside to improve our physical and mental health. Please join us.”

Who is Sir Captain Tom Moore?

Captain Tom Moore raised over £30 million for NHS charities in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

Sir Captain Tom Moore was a former British army officer who found fame in 2020.

During the UK’s first national lockdown, Sir Tom began walking lengths of his garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, with the aid of a walking frame.

He was planning to complete 100 lengths in the run-up to his 100th birthday on April 30 to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Sir Tom’s original goal was to raise £1000 but he ended up raising almost £33 million.

What did Sir Captain Tom Moore die of?

Sir Tom became a national icon of hope (Credit: ITV)

Sadly, it was announced on February 1, 2021 that Sir Tom was in hospital with Covid-19.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Hannah wrote that her father was in Bedford Hospital to help with his breathing after testing positive for the virus.

He’d been unable to have his vaccination due to being unwell with pneumonia.

Sir Tom’s death was announced the next day, with Her Majesty The Queen leading the tributes.

Announcing his death Hannah and sister Lucy said they “shared laughter and tears” in his final moments.

What did everyone say about his death?

Sir Tom became a huge inspiration to many as he diligently walked his 100 lengths and there was sadness nationwide when he died.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Capt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the royal family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”

Sir Tom with the Queen in July 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute.

He said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the truest sense of the word.

“He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world. Our thoughts are with his daughter Hannah and all his family.”

Even The White House was sad to learn of Sir Tom’s death. A tweet from the official account said: “We join the United Kingdom and the world in [honouring] the memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who inspired millions through his life and his actions.”

When was Captain Tom given a knighthood?

One of Captain Tom’s greatest achievements was being knighted by the Queen.

A unique ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle in July 2020 saw him receive his honour.

The ceremony marked her Majesty’s first public appearance in person since the lifting of lockdown.

Sir Tom said it was “an absolutely outstanding day.

He added: “This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well – what more can anyone wish for?

“This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me.”

Sir Captain Tom Moore’s funeral took place on February 27, 2021.

