Woman slammed as ‘disgusting’ for telling her colleague to ‘stop dressing like a sex worker’

A woman has been slammed by Reddit post readers for telling her colleague to ‘stop dressing like a sex worker’.

The original poster was told she’s “disgusting” by other users as she asked them whether she was in the wrong.

The 22-year-old had shared how she had been working in her job for six months, and a new recruit had recently joined the company. Apparently, the new employee had previously worked at a nightclub.

The original poster went on to detail a complaint – they felt their new colleague “has been dressing way inappropriately”.

‘She said it is none of my business’

“She would wear extremely short dresses, tight jeans, very thin T-shirts that you almost can see her breasts,” she said.

The poster went on to add: “I tried to talk to her and told her that she should dress more appropriately, she got [blank] and said it is none of my business and since there is no dress code she can wear whatever she wants.”

The person sounding off then admitted the reaction from the new co-worker also annoyed her. She explained how she reacted by saying: “I told her that she is not a prostitute any more, and that she is confusing her old job with this one. And she immediately run to the bathroom without saying a word.”

I told her that she is not a prostitute any more, and that she is confusing her old job with this one.

At this point it had not been noted what line of work the two women were in, or potentially had previously been in. But the Reddit poster went on to say another colleague heard the new colleague crying in the bathroom, accusing the first worker of being at fault.

And going by the reactions to the post, other Redditors were in full agreement.

Reddit reacts

“What you said is disgusting,” one Redditor fumed. “You seem to be the only one bothered with this. Not only that, but if there is no dress code, then dressing appropriately is just considered putting on something to cover privates.”

They went on to accuse the poster: “It honestly seems you are jealous about her body, and you need to shame her and make her cover up so you don’t feel ashamed of your own body.”

Another respondent also claimed the original poster might be jealous. They seethed: “I hope she reports you to HR. If there is no dress code and you are not a manager it isn’t your place. You sound jealous and you’re probably going to get a warning, if not the sack!”

A third person insisted: “You didn’t need to bring up her past to insult her, you could’ve just explained that there is a dress code at your office. If there is no dress code, then she’s not breaking any rules.”

‘Nightclub work’

Additionally, someone else highlighted how “working in a nightclub is not the same as sex work”.

However, a lone voice that didn’t condemn the original poster raised how this might be a crucial distinction.

They considered: “This kind of depends on where the original poster is from.”

