Rebel Wilson wows fans with weight loss transformation as she vows 2020 to be 'the year of health'

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has shared her weight loss journey on social media, drawing praise from fans after an incredible transformation.

Amid reports that millions of Brits have ditched their New Year's resolutions, Rebel is doing the opposite.

Pitch Perfect and Cats star Rebel, 39, has called 2020 her 'year of health' and she's certainly sticking to it.

She captioned an Instagram image showing her on the beach in workout clothes: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had, but I'm going to do it!

Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?

"Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

It wasn't long before many of her 7.2million followers took to the site to show their support.

"You're looking amazing!" one exclaimed.

Another fan said: "Sure and, you look amazing."

A third wrote: "You look amazing! 2020, bring on health, I'm with you!!"

Elsewhere, Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero shared a snap on his Instagram praising the star for 'putting in the yards'.

He said the actress had been working seven days a week in order to shed to pounds.

Rebel has been an advocate of plus-size women and launched her own clothing line that catered for women between sizes 14 and 24.

But she revealed that she lost eight pounds in four days filming Cats thanks to the hot set and physical nature of the dance routines.

