Rebel Wilson makes weight gain confession after becoming a mum

She’s a happy new mum, but Rebel Wilson has noticed her body change and weight gain as she adjusts to her new role.

The 43-year-old welcomed daughter Royce earlier this year. The comedian had the baby via surrogate in February.

While Rebel has opened up about not having ‘baby weight’ to lose, she continued that she had noticed her body change as she adjusts to life with a newborn.

“I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle,” she told the Daily Mail. “For instance now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to. I’m just not working out as much so that has slowed me down.”

Actress Rebel and her fiancée Ramona have welcomed their first child (Credit: Splash News)

Rebel has previously spoken candidly about her weight, having dropped 80lbs in 2020. She put her weight loss down to eating healthily and establishing healthier habits.

Sometimes it’s hard for me because I’m an emotional eater.

“When I wasn’t watching my weight I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben & Jerry’s sometimes, it’s just what I did – it was a habit,” the Pitch Perfect star explained. “Sometimes it’s hard for me because I’m an emotional eater that is my issue I eat when my emotions run high.”

Rebel discusses motherhood

However, she is enjoying life with her daughter, describing Royce as “a joy”. Rebel is open about her struggle to become a mother, having previously frozen her eggs.

Rebel describes her daughter as ‘a joy’ (Credit: Jimmy Kimmel – YouTube)

Discussing the process, which preserves a woman’s fertility so she can try for children at a later date on The Kyle and Jackie O Show: “I’ve just come from the fertility clinic actually. It’s a back-up plan. Career women now […] have options, you know.

“Like, I think a lot of women, especially in their thirties or if they can in their forties should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it.”

