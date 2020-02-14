Coleen Rooney breaks silence after Rebekah Vardy's tearful Loose Women interview

Coleen Rooney remained defiant in her response to Rebekah Vardy breaking down in tears on Loose Women as she recalled the impact of the 'WAGatha Christie' furore.

In a statement, a spokesperson insisted the mum of four "remains confident in the legal process" and does not see any reason to speak publicly about their row, which saw Coleen, 33, accuse Rebekah, 37, of passing private details of her family life on to the media - something she fervently denies.

Speaking to The Sun, the rep said: "Coleen remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter

"She has nothing to add to what she has already said."

On Thursday's (February 13 2020) episode of Loose Women, Rebekah tearfully addressed the fallout of Coleen's accusation.

She said: "It's really hard because we are in the middle of a legal battle.

"It was really hard. I was in Dubai for a baby-moon. It was my manager that messaged me [about Coleen's statement] and there it was in all its glory. It was hideous and horrible and I wasn't prepared for what was to come.

"It escalated and it was not great and I have to be really careful about what I say. I think the trolling was the worst part - this was a whole new level."

It was hideous and horrible and I wasn't prepared for what was to come.

She tearfully continued: "I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff and one in particular [said], 'you fat ugly rat I hope you and your baby rot'.

"I ended up in hospital three times with severe anxiety and felt like I couldn't go out. I ended up with kidney stones.

Rebekah added, referring to trolls who sent her online abuse: "I went to the police and some arrests were made."

Speaking about how her footballer husband Jamie and their kids dealt with the row, she said: "He really struggled with seeing my upset and down. It was a hard time.

"[My daughter Megan] found it really difficult. There were people sending her horrible messages. You can only say to the kids, 'Don't read it,' but getting that across to a 15-year-old is really hard. She found it difficult."

Of her new baby daughter, Olivia Grace, Rebekah said: "It's a new year and it's time to focus on family and the new baby. But it's really tough actually. You underestimate it. I found it really tough adjusting but she's amazing."

Viewers at home were divided over Rebekah appearance on the programme, with many not believing her emotions were genuine.

